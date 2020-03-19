CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 11,178 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 176.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,508 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

TRIP opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

