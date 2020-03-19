CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 3,030 Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 338.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHU opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. China Unicom has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

