CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 31,837 Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,837 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Beacon Securities cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

OrganiGram stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.36. OrganiGram Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.23 million and a PE ratio of -7.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 42.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

