CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNQI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

PNQI opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.86. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $157.84.

