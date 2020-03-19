CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 292,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 60,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter.

FAX opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $4.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

