CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV opened at $110.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.45. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $104.41 and a one year high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.