CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,352.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $156.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.61 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.64.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.