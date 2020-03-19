CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $499,000 Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 678,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,232,000 after purchasing an additional 81,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.09.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $87.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.40. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $81.03 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.