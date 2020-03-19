CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $571,000 Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,891 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 5.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,660 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block in the third quarter valued at about $784,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 36.7% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HRB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.