CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $595,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,731 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 120,422 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.