CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,793,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,330,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,440,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HDB shares. ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.