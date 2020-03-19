CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SILV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SILV opened at $4.45 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.

SILV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.78.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

