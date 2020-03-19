CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. ValuEngine raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.38.

Shares of CYBR opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.58 and its 200 day moving average is $114.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.24. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

