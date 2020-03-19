CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New $544,000 Investment in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.