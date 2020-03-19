CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New $585,000 Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $111.84 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $152.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

