CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,804,000 after purchasing an additional 122,107 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $100,079,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 517,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

NYSE MTB opened at $107.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $94.61 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

