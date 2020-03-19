CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 1,685 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ICE opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.73 and a 200 day moving average of $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $826,408.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,678,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,277 shares of company stock valued at $32,309,966 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.46.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

