CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 2,521 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 630.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 971,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,165,000 after purchasing an additional 174,818 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

NYSE:BERY opened at $28.15 on Thursday. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.