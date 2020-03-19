CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 407 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Verisign by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisign by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisign in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Verisign by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Verisign in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

VRSN opened at $164.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.80. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.94. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.59 and a 12-month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

