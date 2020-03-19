CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRA opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

