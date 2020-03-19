CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 2,271 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1,513.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $73.66.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CXO. Guggenheim began coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

