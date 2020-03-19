CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,309 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,551,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in State Street by 491.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 21,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in State Street by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,585,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,914,000 after buying an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.76. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

