CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 452 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alleghany by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock opened at $493.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $463.06 and a one year high of $847.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $733.92 and its 200 day moving average is $771.59.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.35) earnings per share. Alleghany’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.00.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

