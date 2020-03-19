CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 6,398 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $265,000.

IGOV opened at $47.77 on Thursday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

