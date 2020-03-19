CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 90,965 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,965 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 18.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 610,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 95,751 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,515,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,077,000 after acquiring an additional 318,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 483.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 613,167 shares in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.50. Infosys Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

