CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $500,000 Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $210,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 79.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 61,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $134.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.58. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $116.24 and a 52-week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

