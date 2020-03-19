CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $582,000 Position in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,940,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681,300 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,061,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 555,425 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $27,326,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $19,985,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,050,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 506,594 shares in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $31.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 8,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00.

SDC opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.64. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.50.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

