CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,225 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,446 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

AU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

Shares of AU stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1102 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

