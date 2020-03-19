CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,042,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $46,183.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,516. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $137.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $143.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.07.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

