Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,354 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $30.21.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

