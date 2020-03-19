Citigroup Inc. Buys 23,416 Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 213.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Tristate Capital worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.17. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.51 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tristate Capital news, CEO James F. Getz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,764 shares of company stock valued at $490,056 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Tristate Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.