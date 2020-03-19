Citigroup Inc. Has $839,000 Stock Position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,095,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,366,000 after purchasing an additional 648,064 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 240,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 144,620 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $2,116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,610,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $490,843.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,299,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,726 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $34.99 on Thursday. Rapid7 Inc has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The business had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.