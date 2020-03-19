Citigroup Inc. Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,002,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,350,000 after buying an additional 2,873,513 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 474.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,147,000 after buying an additional 1,005,834 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 444.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after buying an additional 642,133 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 747,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 390,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,515.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 171,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

NYSE NVT opened at $12.51 on Thursday. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.