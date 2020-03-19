Citigroup Inc. Has $891,000 Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 388.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $3,417,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

