Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 3,460.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,825 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLA. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medallia in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of MDLA opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 122,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $3,851,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,358,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,090,787.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 50,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $989,142.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,694 shares of company stock valued at $13,639,577.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

