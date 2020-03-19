Citigroup Inc. Sells 31,901 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,901 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 201,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

MGY stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $921.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $14.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $229.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.94 million. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

