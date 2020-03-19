Citigroup Inc. Sells 43,944 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,944 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Franklin Street Properties worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $4.46 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,141.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $9.50) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.