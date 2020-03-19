Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,842 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.36% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,196.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000.

Shares of XPH opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.04. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $48.12.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

