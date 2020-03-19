Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,692 Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Hub Group by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,589,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hub Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBG. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hub Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

