CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNOOC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CNOOC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in CNOOC by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in CNOOC by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CNOOC by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of CNOOC stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.99. CNOOC Ltd has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $193.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

