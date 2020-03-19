Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $25.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Commercial Metals traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 43716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

CMC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

