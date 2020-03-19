Comparing Twin River Worldwide (TRWH) & Its Rivals

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) is one of 36 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Twin River Worldwide to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide 10.53% 19.06% 6.35% Twin River Worldwide Competitors 6.19% -25.80% 3.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Twin River Worldwide and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50 Twin River Worldwide Competitors 633 2282 2853 111 2.42

Twin River Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 343.29%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 143.49%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Twin River Worldwide pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.2% and pay out 51.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Twin River Worldwide is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide $523.58 million $55.13 million 4.24 Twin River Worldwide Competitors $3.64 billion $290.24 million 14.28

Twin River Worldwide’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide. Twin River Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Twin River Worldwide beats its competitors on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

