COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) and Healthequity (OTCMKTS:HQY) Head to Head Review

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) and Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get COMSCORE alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for COMSCORE and Healthequity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMSCORE 0 4 2 0 2.33 Healthequity 0 2 10 1 2.92

COMSCORE currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 261.84%. Healthequity has a consensus price target of $68.92, indicating a potential upside of 70.00%. Given COMSCORE’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe COMSCORE is more favorable than Healthequity.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COMSCORE and Healthequity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMSCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Healthequity $531.99 million 5.40 $73.90 million $1.38 29.38

Healthequity has higher revenue and earnings than COMSCORE.

Profitability

This table compares COMSCORE and Healthequity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMSCORE N/A N/A N/A Healthequity 7.46% 11.08% 6.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of COMSCORE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Healthequity shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of COMSCORE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Healthequity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Healthequity beats COMSCORE on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content. It also provides television (TV) and cross-platform audience products and services to measure consumer TV viewership and behavior across digital and TV platforms, such as TV Essentials, StationView Essentials, OnDemand Essentials, and Cross-Platform suite. In addition, the company offers advertising products comprising validated Campaign Essentials, Lift Models, and Activation solutions, which enable customers to execute, measure, and optimize ad campaigns and to protect the integrity of their brands. Further, it provides movies products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time, which include Box Office Essentials, Box Office Analytics, Swift, and Hollywood Software. The company serves local and national television broadcasters and content owners, network operators, digital content publishers and Internet technology companies, advertising agencies, movie studios, hardware device and component manufacturers, financial service companies, manufacturers and retailers of consumer products, and political campaigns and related organizations. comScore, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers health reimbursement and flexible spending arrangements solutions; and Employee Retirement Income Security Act's plan administration and investment services. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for COMSCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.