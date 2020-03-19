Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Harrow Health worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HROW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $12.75 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Harrow Health stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

