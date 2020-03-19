Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $230,000 in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 272,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth about $4,731,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 67,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWPX. BidaskClub cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.70. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $72.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Franson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at $370,887.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

