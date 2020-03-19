Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $91,000 in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $188,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 335.30% and a negative net margin of 192.52%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

