Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

NYSE:XAN opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 223.49 and a quick ratio of 223.49. The firm has a market cap of $212.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. Exantas Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Exantas Capital had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 44.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Elliott purchased 12,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $163,458.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $75,432.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,419 shares of company stock valued at $339,042. 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

