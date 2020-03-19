Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

ASC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.40. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is -71.43%.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.