Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

OAS opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $323.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $483.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

