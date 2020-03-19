Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 114,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $2,291,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $1,892,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 875,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $49,900.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $290,727.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBCF opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $876.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBCF shares. BidaskClub downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

